SIOUX CITY MARINA TO REOPEN SOON

THE SIOUX CITY MARINA IS REOPENING SOON AFTER A YEAR-LONG CLOSURE.

THE MARINA WILL WELCOME BOATERS BACK ONSITE DURING THE UPCOMING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WITH A CASUAL MEET & GREET TO GIVE BOATERS AN OPPORTUNITY TO MEET THE NEW MANAGEMENT COMPANY, F3 MARINA, AND REINTRODUCE THEM TO THE PROPERTY.

CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THIS SEASON WILL BE A TIME OF TRANSFORMATION FOR THE MARINA, AND THEY ARE TAKING THIS OPPORTUNITY TO REINVEST IN THE MARINA TO ENSURE IT REMAINS A VIBRANT AND SAFE DESTINATION FOR YEARS TO COME.

A LARGER GRAND RE-OPENING CELEBRATION WILL BE PLANNED LATER THIS SUMMER, INVITING BOATERS AND THE LOCAL COMMUNITY OUT TO REDISCOVER THE SIOUX CITY MARINA WITH FOOD, MUSIC AND RAFFLES.

GO TO SIOUXCITYMARINA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION.

KSCJ file photo