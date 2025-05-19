Hail Damage to Cost $32,000 for Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

Hinton, IA — Hail damaged the roofs of about 20 buildings at Hillview Recreation Area, prompting the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors to schedule a public hearing for a budget amendment to cover the cost of repairs on Tuesday, May 27.

The hail also damaged cabins, shower houses, restrooms, shelter houses, maintenance buildings and garages, playground equipment, a county pickup, and enclosed trailer, as well as the house of Conservation Director Nick Beeck. According to him, the storm caused “pretty extensive damage.”

Beeck intends to focus on repairing on the rolled membrane roof at the Dennis L. Sohl Center for Outdoor Learning, as the building often hosts graduation events in May.

The total cost of repairs is $32,000.