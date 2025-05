EVANS MAY SEEK IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

A NORTHWEST IOWA REPUBLICAN WHO’S A STATE SENATOR HAS FORMED AN EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE AS HE CONSIDERS RUNNING FOR IOWA’S FOURTH DISTRICT SEAT IN THE U-S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

EVANS CURRENTLY REPRESENTS DISTRICT 3, WHICH INCLUDES BUENA VISTA, OSCEOLA, AND O’BRIEN COUNTIES AND PARTS OF CHEROKEE AND CLAY COUNTIES.

HE HAS LED SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND SERVED COMMUNITIES IN O’BRIEN, OSCEOLA, BUENA VISTA, AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES.

DEMOCRAT RYAN MELTON OF WEBSTER CITY HAS ALREADY ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL RUN FOR A THIRD TIME IN THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.