Annual Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic Sells Out

Sioux City, IA — The 2025 Siouxland Chamber Annual Golf Classic sold out well before the upcoming event on Monday, June 23, 2025. The event will host participating teams at the Dakota Dunes Country Club, Sioux City Country Club, and the Two Rivers Golf Club. The Golf Classic still has sponsorships available; all sponsors will be recognized on marketing and golf materials.

For those who’d like to take advantage of the networking benefits, the Siouxland Chamber invites you to attend the Networking Awards Dinner, sponsored by CF Industries, Gerkin Windows & WinnaVegas Casino Resort, being held at the Marriott Event Center following play. The social hour begins at 4:30 pm and dinner at approximately 5:00 pm.