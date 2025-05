U.S. AG SECRETARY TO VISIT NEBRASKA MONDAY

U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE BROOKE ROLLINS WILL BE IN NEBRASKA TODAY (MONDAY) WITH GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND REPRESENTATIVE ADRIAN SMITH.

SECRETARY ROLLINS, GOVERNOR PILLEN, AND REPRESENTATIVE SMITH WILL TOUR THE WHOLESTONE FARMS HOG PROCESSING FACILITY IN FREMONT, NEBRASKA AT 12:40 P.M.

FOLLOWING THAT AT 3:15 P.M.,SECRETARY ROLLINS, GOVERNOR PILLEN, AND REPRESENTATIVE SMITH WILL TOUR THE OHNOUTKA FAMILY FARM AT VALPARAISO AND THEN HOST A CLOSED “FARMERS FIRST” RROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION.

SECRETARY ROLLINS WILL ROLL OUT A POLICY PLAN TO IMPROVE THE VIABILITY AND LONGEVITY OF SMALLER-SCALE FAMILY FARMS FOR GENERATIONS TO COME.

Photo from U.S. Dept. Agriculture