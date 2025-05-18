Ribbon Cutting Celebration set for new Goodwill Mission Services Center

You’re invited to a ribbon-cutting celebration at the new Goodwill of the Great Plains Mission Services Center at 3011 W. 4th St. in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 20th. The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 4:00pm; the community is welcome to stop by anytime between 4:00 – 6:00pm for a tour.

This newly constructed 25,000-square-foot building is the new home of Goodwill’s mission of building independence through employment, training, and community support; it represents a multi-million dollar investment in the community.

Goodwill’s Integrated Day Services programs and the Sioux City Job Center have made the move into the new building, which is across the street from Goodwill’s main Support Center on W. 4th St. The space also includes a game room, meeting rooms and a gymnasium, which will be the future home of Goodwill’s annual Shoe Party starting this December.

This state-of-the-art net zero building, a first-of-its-kind anywhere, was developed by CMBA Architects in Sioux City. It uses solar panels on the roof and geothermal heating and cooling technology.

“From planning to construction and putting on the final touches, creating a welcoming space for the community to come and engage in Goodwill’s mission of changing lives has always been at the heart of this new building,” said Briget Solomon, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains. “Now we are thrilled to have community members join us in our new home.”

As our Goodwill staff and persons-served settle into their new home, there are still opportunities for anyone to be a part of this new community resource. Goodwill is still accepting donations and there are opportunities for gifts-in-kind and sponsorships, including naming rights. For more information, please contact Briget Solomon at 712-258-4511 or via email at marketing@goodwillgreatplains.org.