PUBLIC MUSEUM READIES FOR SUMMER FAMILY ACTIVITIES

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM IS OFFERING A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE UPCOMING SUMMER FOR FAMILIES TO EXPLORE.

LINDSEY GIBBS OF THE MUSEUM SAYS MANY ARE CONNECTED TO THE CURRENT DINOSAUR FOSSIL EXHIBIT THAT’S ON DISPLAY:

A SPECIAL EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 1ST:

LATER IN JUNE, AND JULY, TWO FAMILY DINOSAUR CLASSES WILL BE HELD:

ALL ACTIVITIES ARE FREE TO ATTEND WITH NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 607 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.