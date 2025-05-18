Downtown Partners Launches First Fridays Event Series

Downtown Partners is excited to announce the launch of First Fridays, a new monthly event series designed to bring energy, entertainment, and community connection to Downtown Sioux City. Kicking off on Friday, June 6, First Fridays will run on the first Friday of each month through October, highlighting the best of what downtown has to offer.

Each Friday will feature a vibrant lineup of activities, from live music and art to food trucks and pop-up events, including favorites like Downtown LIVE! and Food Truck Fridays. In addition, local businesses will offer special deals, extended hours, and in-store events, giving attendees even more reasons to explore.

“First Fridays are about more than just a good time, they’re about building momentum for our downtown community,” said Ragen Cote, Executive Director of Downtown Partners. “It’s a way to bring people together, support local businesses, and showcase all the great things happening in the heart of Sioux City.”

Downtown businesses are encouraged to get involved by hosting promotions, live demonstrations, or themed activities. Businesses interested in participating can register their features at: downtownsiouxcity.com/news/first-fridays-in-downtown-sioux-city/

First Fridays will take place on June 6, July 4, August 1, September 5, and October 3.