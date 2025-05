NEW MURAL PLANNED FOR MARKET STREET

A NEW MURAL IS GOING TO BE PAINTED ON A SIOUX CITY BUILDING.

ARTIST JILL WELLS WILL BEGIN TO CREATE THE MURAL TODAY (SATURDAY) ON THE NORTH SIDE OF 712 MARKET STREET AND WHEN COMPLETED WILL BE HIGHLY VISIBLE FROM WESLEY PARKWAY.

THE MURAL WILL HAVE A FOCUS ON MUSIC AND THE IMPORTANCE OF VOLUNTEERING AND BEING PRESENT WITHIN A COMMUNITY.

RESIDENTS AND CLIENTS FROM OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED WILL BE INVOLVED IN THE CREATION OF THE MURAL.

JILL WELLS IS AN AMERICAN ARTIST BASED IN IOWA.

HER WORK EXPLORES THE INTERSECTION OF ACCESSIBILITY, DISABILITY INEQUALITY, RACE, AND HISTORY, UTILIZING TACTILE AND BRAILLE-INFUSED PUBLIC ART.

THE MURAL IS A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE GILCHRIST FOUNDATION, NATHAN AND RACHEL PHILLIPS WHO OWN 712 MARKET STREET, THE CITY AND WELLS.

THE GOAL IS TO HAVE IT COMPLETED BY JULY 1ST.

THE MURAL IS THE FOURTH IN A SERIES INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THE WEST 7TH STREET AREA.