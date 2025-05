LOCAL TRIBES RECEIVE HUD HOUSING GRANT FUNDING

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT HAS ANNOUNCED NEARLY $14 MILLION DOLLARS IN INDIAN HOUSING BLOCK GRANT FUNDING FOR ELIGIBLE NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES AND TRIBALLY DESIGNATED HOUSING ENTITIES IN IOWA, KANSAS, MISSOURI AND NEBRASKA.

THE PROGRAM IS A FORMULA GRANT THAT PROVIDES A RANGE OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACTIVITIES IN TRIBAL COMMUNITIES.

FROM OUR AREA, THE PONCA TRIBE OF NEBRASKA RECEIVED OVER $5.2 MILLION DOLLARS, THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE RECEIVED A GRANT FOR JUST OVER TWO MILLION DOLLARS, AND THE SANTEE SIOUX TRIBE WAS AWARDED NEARLY $1.1 MILLION.