SUSPECT CHARGED IN SHOOTING OF SIOUX CITY RESIDENT

A JEFFERSON, IOWA TEEN IS IN CUSTODY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE MAY 4TH SHOOTING OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT.

16-YEAR-OLD KEEGAN KENNEDY WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON MAY 7TH.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE SHOOTING OCCURRED AS THE TWO SAT IN A VEHICLE AT 330TH STREET AND HIGHWAY 71 AT 6:22 A.M.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT KENNEDY WAS IN THE REAR DRIVER SIDE PASSENGER SEAT AND WAS INVOLVED IN A VERBAL ARGUMENT WITH THE VICTIM, WHO WAS SEATED IN THE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT.

KENNEDY ALLEGEDLY SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE HEAD WITH A FIREARM WHILE INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

THE SHOT ENTERED THE VICTIM’S FACE BETWEEN THE VICTIM’S LEFT EYE AND HIS NOSE.

THE VICTIM SURVIVED.

A TEMPORARY NO CONTACT ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE SUSPECT AND VICTIM.

NO OTHER HEARING DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE..