SOME CITY RESIDENTS WILL PAY TRANSACTION FEE ON UTILITY BILLS

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL PAY FOR UTILITY BILL TRANSACTION FEES BEGINNING WITH THEIR JULY BILL.

CITY OFFICIALS HAVE SENT A NOTICE IN THIS MONTH’S BILL SAYING THEY WILL NO LONGER PAY THE FEES, WHICH WILL SAVE THE CITY AN ESTIMATED 286 THOUSAND-DOLLARS ANNUALLY.

ALL PAYMENTS MADE USING A CREDIT, DEBIT, OR ELECTRONIC CHECK WILL REQUIRE A FEE, WHETHER PAID IN PERSON, ONLINE, OR BY PHONE.

CUSTOMERS CAN AVOID THE FEE, WHICH IS THREE DOLLARS AND 20 CENTS, BY SETTING UP PAYMENTS THROUGH THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS OR OTHER METHODS.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS MAY CALL 712-279-6132.