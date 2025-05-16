Rain Postpones X’s Home Opener

The Sioux City Explorers were set to play their 32nd home opener in Siouxland tonight (May 16) against the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park, but weather has forced the postponement of the contest until Saturday, May 17.

The two teams will play two seven inning games beginning tomorrow with a first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. and gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

The weather also forced the club to make a slight adjustment to the promotions for Saturday’s twin bill.

Game two of the series will feature opening night lineups and the Austin Drury T-shirt toss from Absolute Screen Art, and the first 500 fans through the gates after they open will receive the 2025 magnet schedule courtesy of Papa Murphy’s.

Both teams come in after great starts. Kansas City is 5-1 while the Explorers just wrapped up a 5-2 road trip to open the season.

The pitching matchups for game one will feature RHP Zach Willeman (0-1, 0.00) for the X’s against RHP Julian Garcia (1-0, 0.00) for the Monarchs while game two will pit Explorers lefty Jared Wetherbee (0-1, 5.79) facing Ashton Goudeau (1-0, 0.00) for Kansas City.

The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

The series will wrap up on Sunday, May 18 with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Explorers will be off Monday, May 19; then they will begin a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats at Lewis and Clark Park on Tuesday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m.

