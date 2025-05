THE NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL HAS APPROVED A TWO-YEAR STATE BUDGET PACKAGE.

THE 11-BILLION-DOLLAR SPENDING PLAN CALLS FOR A NEARLY ONE-PERCENT INCREASE IN STATE EXPENDITURES AND TRANSFERS 361-MILLION DOLLARS FROM AGENCY CASH FUNDS AND A RAINY-DAY FUND.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN COMMENDED THE NEBRASKA SENATE FOR ITS EFFORTS TO APPROVE A BUDGET THAT INVESTS IN EDUCATION AND PROVIDES PROPERTY TAX RELIEF.

THE GOVERNOR HAS FIVE DAYS TO DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT TO VETO PARTS OF THE SPENDING PLAN.

