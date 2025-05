IOWA JOBLESS RATE INCHES UP

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE ROSE ONE TENTH-OF-A-PERCENT TO THREE-POINT-FIVE PERCENT IN APRIL.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THAT’S BECAUSE MORE PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR WORK.

TOWNSEND SAYS MANUFACTURING CONTINUES TO BE A DOWN AREA.

SHE SAYS THERE’S NO CLEAR EVIDENCE YET ON THE IMPACT OF TARIFFS ON THE JOB MARKET.

TOWNSEND SAYS THE PRIVATE SERVICE INDUSTRIES WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR MOST OF THE JOB GAINS IN APRIL, ADDING ABOUT 41-HUNDRED NEW JOBS.

TOWNSEND SAYS IF IOWA COULD ADD FIVE-THOUSAND NEW PEOPLE TO THE WORKFORCE EACH OF THE NEXT SIX MONTHS, THAT WOULD BE 30-THOUSAND PEOPLE AND GET THE STATE CLOSER TO PRE PANDEMIC NUMBERS.

THE U-S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REMAINED AT FOUR-POINT-TWO PERCENT IN APRIL.

