SmithCo Names Scott Heemstra Director of Manufacturing

Le Mars, Iowa (May 14, 2025) – SmithCo Mfg., Inc., the industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, has named Scott Heemstra as the Director of Manufacturing following the retirement of former Director of Manufacturing David Jacobs. Heemstra brings over 30 years of experience in operations and manufacturing to the team. In his position, he will lead production activities and oversee trailer manufacturing, ensuring the continuation of SmithCo’s focus on building custom, high-quality side dump trailer solutions.

“Scott is a long-time Northwest Iowa resident who is ‘coming home,’” Scott Lovell, President and CEO of SmithCo said. “He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and abilities that will help push toward our future goals. Scott’s proven track record of employee and team development is something that really caught the attention of our search committee. Scott will be a tremendous asset as SmithCo continues to grow and lead the side dump trailer industry. We welcome him with open arms to the SmithCo Family!”

Previously, Heemstra held roles as Vice President of Operations for paint manufacturer Diamond Vogel and industrial fasteners and premium lifting hardware manufacturer Huyett. His experience will guide SmithCo’s continued improvements in quality and efficiency throughout the production plant.

“I am thrilled to join SmithCo and contribute to the continued growth and success,” says Heemstra. “I am eager to leverage my experience in quality and operations excellence to fulfill SmithCo’s plans for team development, double-digit growth and major capital investments. I look forward to working with the teams to create sustainable and long-lasting solutions and provide premium value to our customers.”