Siouxland SHRM Chapter Receives Prestigious 2024 Platinum Excel Award

Sioux City, IA — The Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) awarded the 2024 Platinum Excel Award to the Siouxland Chapter of SHRM in recognition of its exceptional work and accomplishments in 2024. This award celebrates the Siouxland Chapter’s strategic initiatives, innovative programing, and unwavering commitment to elevating the HR profession and improving workplaces across the region.

“SHRM’s impact on the world of work is made possible by the dedication and leadership of our chapters and state councils,” said Johnny C. Taylor, JR., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive of SHRM. “The Platinum Excel Award is not only a celebration of the great work done by the Siouxland Chapter of SHRM—it’s recognition of their focus, innovation, and determination to create better workplaces. Their HR leadership is truly exemplary.”

The Siouxland Chapter of SHRM will receive national recognition through SHRM publications and events, an official award logo for use in communications, and tools to help share this achievement with its members and community.