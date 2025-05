SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO SEVEN AND A HALF YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

36-YEAR-OLD URIAH JORDAN BUFFALO CHIEF-TORREZ, II RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM THURSDAY AFTER PLEADING GUILTY ON JANUARY 21ST TO RECEIPT AND POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

AT THE SENTENCING HEARING, EVIDENCE SHOWED BUFFALO CHIEF-TORREZ HAD UPLOADED AT LEAST 56 FILES CONTAINING CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL.

HE ADMITTED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES INCLUDING HIS DOWNLOADING OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ON NINE SEPARATE OCCASIONS AND STREAMING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

THE DEFENDANT’S PHONE SHOWED TWO DOZEN IMAGES AND 56 VIDEOS OF CHILD PORN.

HE WAS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY $4,200 IN RESTITUTION AND ASSESSMENTS.

BUFFALO CHIEF-TORREZ IS BEING HELD IN THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL’S CUSTODY UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.