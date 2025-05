IOWA LEGISLATURE FINALLY ADJOURNS 2025 SESSION

THE 2025 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION HAS FINALLY ENDED.

THE STATE SENATE CONCLUDED ITS WORK FOR THE YEAR SHORTLY AFTER 6 A.M. THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING

THE HOUSE ENDED THE 2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ABOUT HALF AN HOUR LATER.

SENATE PRESIDENT AMY SINCLAIR SAYS THE SESSION’S TOP ACCOMPLISHMENT IS THE BILL REDUCING THE TAX RATE BUSINESSES MUST PAY INTO IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT TRUST FUND.

DEMOCRATS CRITICIZED THE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY’S NINE-POINT-FOUR BILLION DOLLAR STATE BUDGET PLAN, WHICH RELIES ON WITHDRAWING 900 MILLION DOLLARS FROM STATE RESERVES.

SENATOR MATT BLAKE, A DEMOCRAT FROM JOHNSTON, SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE DEFICIT SPENDING:

BY SUNRISE THURSDAY, SENATOR TIM KRAAYENBRINK OF FORT DODGE — THE CHAIR OF THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE — WAS LEADING DEBATE ON THE FINAL PIECE OF LEGISLATION.

DEMOCRATS SAY REPUBLICANS FAILED TO ADDRESS THE STATE’S HOUSING CRISIS, IMPROVE ACCESS TO CHILD CARE OR LOWER PROPERTY TAXES.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE AUSTIN HARRIS OF MOULTON LED NEGOTIATIONS ON EDUCATION SPENDING.

STATE LAWMAKERS WORKED THE LAST TWO WEEKS WITHOUT PAY AS THE SESSION WAS SCHEDULED TO END BACK ON MAY 1ST.

THAT’S WHEN THEIR PER DIEM EXPENSE MONEY RAN OUT.

Radio Iowa contributed