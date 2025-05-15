Floyd Valley Heathcare Announces Dates For Openings

Le Mars, IA — Services at the new Floyd Valley Professional Building, located on Holton Drive, will open soon, starting with an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 29th from 4-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served in the lobby of Floyd Valley Urgent Care. All sections of the building will be available for self-guided tours. Of the three organizations housed in the building, one will open on May 29 and two will open on June 2.

Opening their new location at 1070 Holton Drive on Thursday, May 29th, Avera Home Medical Equipment will have a larger showroom for the community to look at home equipment needs. They also look forward to housing more inventory and offering additional services locally such as power mobility products including scooters and power chairs.

Floyd Valley Urgent Care will begin offering services at their 1080 Holton Drive location on Monday, June 2. Once at the new location, urgent care hours will run from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, Friday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The earlier hours will give students and workers a chance to be seen prior to the beginning of their day if they have acute medical concerns. The Floyd Valley Urgent Care number will remain (712) 546-3665.

Floyd Valley Community Health will also be moving into their new office space on Monday, June 2. All access for Community Health services will based out of the new site including TB screenings and public health vaccinations.

“This has been a long-range plan coming to fruition and we couldn’t be happier to invite the community to see the finished product,” states Dustin Wright, Floyd Valley Healthcare CEO. “We appreciate our collective communities’ support of our services and are proud to offer services on the south side of Le Mars, making access a little easier on that side of town and for patients to the south.”