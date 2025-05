FIRST FRIDAYS DOWNTOWN EVENTS START JUNE 6TH

STARTING IN JUNE, THE FIRST FRIDAY OF EACH MONTH THIS SUMMER WILL SEE LIVE MUSIC, ART SHOWS, FOOD TRUCKS AND MORE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS REGISTRATION IN UNDERWAY FOR BUSINESSES TO TAKE PART IN THE FIRST FRIDAY’S EVENTS:

ONE EVENT IS ALREADY SET FOR THAT DATE.

SAMANTHA DAILEY OF THE DAILEY COLLECTIVE EXPLAINS:

“BE YOU” WILL HAVE A $10 DOLLAR ADMISSION FEE AT THE GATE.

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE INTERESTED IN TAKING PART IN FIRST FRIDAYS SHOULD CONTACT DOWNTOWN PARTNERS OR GO ONLINE TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY DOT COM.