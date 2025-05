SPEAKER GRASSLEY SIGNS IOWA HOUSE LAND RIGHTS BILL

ON WEDNESDAY,IOWA HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SIGNED HOUSE FILE 639, A BILL TO PROTECT PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS.

THE BILL MANAGED BY REPRESENTATIVE. STEVE HOLT FROM DENISON CONTAINS A NUMBER OF POLICIES AIMED AT PROTECTING IOWA LANDOWNERS FROM THE THREAT OF EMINENT DOMAIN,

HOUSE FILE 639 PASSED THE HOUSE WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT.WITH A VOTE OF 85-10.

GRASSLEY STATED THAT “LANDOWNER RIGHTS WILL ALWAYS BE A PRIORITY FOR IOWA HOUSE.REPUBLICANS,”

SPEAKER GRASSLEY SIGNED THIS BILL WITHIN MINUTES OF RECEIVING IT FROM THE LEGISLATIVE SERVICE AGENCY.

IT HAS BEEN SENT TO THE SENATE PRESIDENT TO SIGN, AND THEN TO THE GOVERNOR’S DESK.