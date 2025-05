ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL TO TAKE BLOOM

THE ANNUAL ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL GETS UNDERWAY TODAY UP IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE EVENT CELBRATING DUTCH HERITAGE OPENS AT 4 P.M. WITH A CRUISE IN CAR SHOW, FOOD VENDORS AND AN 8 PM PERFORMANCE OF THE WIZARD OF OZ.

THE FESTIVAL TAKES FULL BLOOM THURSDAY WITH A CHILDREN’S ART EXHIBIT OPENING AT 9 AM ALONG WITH AN ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW, HORSE-DRAWN TROLLEY TOURS AND A TULIP TALK IN WINDMILL PARK.

THERE WILL BE WOODEN SHOE CARVING DEMONSTRATIONS, PERFORMANCES BY THE DUTCH DOZEN AND CARNIVAL RIDES.

THE TRADITIONAL STREET SCRUBBING TAKES PLACE AT 1PM THURSDAY WITH THE VOLKSPARADE TO FOLLOW WITH $5 RESERVED SEATING OR BRING YOUR OWN LAWN CHAIR

THE FESTIVAL CONCLUDES SATURDAY EVENING.

FILE PHOTO