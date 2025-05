NEW IOWA LAW WOULD LEGALIZE FIREWORKS STATEWIDE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS SENT THE GOVERNOR A BILL THAT WOULD OVERRIDE CITY AND COUNTY ORDINANCES THAT BAN FIREWORKS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY.

REPRESENTATIVE BILL GUSTOFF FROM DES MOINES, SAYS THE BILL ELIMINATES A CONFUSING PATCHWORK OF ORDINANCES THAT PREVENT IOWANS FROM CELEBRATING THE COUNTRY’S INDEPENDENCE FROM GREAT BRITAIN THE WAY THE FOUNDING FATHERS INTENDED.

GUSTOFF SAYS THE LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO ACT NOW BECAUSE OF A BIG EVENT IN 2026.

THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE MONDAY ON A 51-TO-39 VOTE.

REPRESENTATIVE ERIC GJERDE IS A POLICEMAN IN CEDAR RAPIDS, WHERE FIREWORKS ARE NOT ALLOWED WITHIN CITY LIMITS.

HE SAYS CONSUMER FIREWORKS ARE NOT JUST A NUISANCE, THEY’RE A DANGER.

A STATE LAW PASSED IN 1938 BANNED THE USE OF FIREWORKS IN IOWA. THEN, IN 2017 THE LEGISLATURE ENDED THE BAN AND LEGALIZED THE SALE AND USE OF FIREWORKS.

THE SENATE APPROVED THE BILL LAST WEDNESDAY ON A 31-TO-16 VOTE.

RADIO IOWA