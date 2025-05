A REMINDER THAT THE 74TH ANNUAL MORNINGSIDE DAYS PARADE TAKES PLACE THURSDAY EVENING IN SIOUX CITY.

THE LINE UP FOR THE EVENT BEGINS AT 5:30 P.M. ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE EAST OF LAKEPORT.

THE PARADE WILL HEAD UP THE AVENUE AT 6:30 P.M.WITH A VARIETY OF ENTRIES AND MANY PEOPLE TOSSING CANDY FROM VEHICLES AND FLOATS THEY ARE RIDING IN.

THE PARADE ROUTE THIS YEAR IS A MILE AND A HALF LONG.