LEUSINK FILES CIVIL SUIT VS HIS FORMER ATTORNEY & LAWFIRM

A FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY FROM LE MARS WHO SERVED 556 DAYS IN JAIL ON BURGLARY, THEFT, FELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE AND POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS CHARGES BEFORE BEING RELEASED FROM PRISON LAST DECEMBER HAS FILED A CIVIL SUIT AGAINST HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY AND THE LAWFIRM WHO ORIGINALLY REPRESENTED HIM.

46-YEAR-OLD AARON LEUSINK HAS FILED SUIT AGAINST ATTORNEY JUSTIN VONDRAK AND THE BAUERLY AND LANGEL LAWFIRM WHO EMPLOYED VONDRAK WHILE HE REPRESENTED LEUSINK.

LEUSINK’S LAWSUIT CLAIMS LEGAL MALPRACTICE AND BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY AND TRUST AGAINST VONDRAK AND THE LAWFIRM.

HE IS ASKING FOR UNSPECIFIED MONETARY DAMAGES FOR EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, LOSS OF EARNINGS, PUNITIVE DAMAGES, ATTORNEY FEES AND OTHER DAMAGES ALLOWED BY LAW AND A JURY TRIAL ON HIS CLAIMS.

LEUSINK HAD BEEN SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON ON HIS CHARGES THAT DATED BACK TO 2017.

HIS ORIGINAL 40-YEAR SENTENCE AND CONVICTION IN 2022 WAS PREVIOUSLY OVERTURNED AND REDUCED AND A

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE RULED LAST DECEMBER THAT THE REMAINDER OF HIS IMPRISONMENT WAS SUSPENDED AND HE WAS PLACED ON PROBATION FOR FIVE YEARS.