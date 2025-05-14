Break the Stigma: Human Library Event Aims to Open Minds and Hearts in Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — Simple Life, a not-for-profit agency dedicated to supporting individuals living with mental illness, will host its first annual “Break the Stigma” Human Library event on Wednesday, May 22, from 4–7 p.m. at Design West (1014 Design Place, Sioux City).

This unique, interactive experience invites the community to “check out” real stories—living books—who share personal stories of mental health challenges, resilience, and recovery. The goal: to spark open dialogue, challenge stereotypes, and help make the world a better, more compassionate place for those living with mental illness.

“Mental health touches every family in some way,” said a spokesperson for Simple Life. “We created this event to encourage empathy, education, and connection. Everyone deserves to be treated with love and dignity—no matter how they look, act, dress, or talk.”

Admission is free, with donations encouraged to support Simple Life’s ongoing work in mental health outreach and advocacy. Attendees can expect powerful conversations, community connection, and the chance to take part in an event that inspires real change.

To learn more, visit https://www.simplelifeinc.com