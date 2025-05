BLESSED SACRAMENT SCHOOL BRIEFLY EVACUATED DUE TO GAS ODOR

SIOUX CITY’S BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WAS BRIEFLY EVACUATED WEDNESDAY MORNING AFTER A STAFF MEMBER REPORTED THE SMELL OF GAS IN HER CLASSROOM.

THE ODOR WAS ALSO PRESENT IN THE PARISH OFFICES.

OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, SCHOOL STAFF IMMEDIATELY EVACUATED THE BUILDING TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WAS CONTACTED AND ARRIVED ON SITE 35 MINUTES LATER.

THEY DETERMINED THAT THE SMELL WAS CAUSED BY A GAS MAIN ON JONES STREET THAT HAD BEEN STRUCK BY A CONSTRUCTION CREW.

MIDAMERICAN ISSUED AN “ALL CLEAR” FOR BOTH THE SCHOOL AND PARISH BUILDINGS AT APPROXIMATELY 10:20 A.M. AND STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF RE-ENTERED THE BUILDING AROUND 10:35 A.M. WITH CLASSES RESUMING SHORTLY THEREAFTER.

THE TOTAL EVACUATION LASTED ABOUT 45 MINUTES.