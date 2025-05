SOUTH SIOUX VOTERS REJECT SCHOOL BOND ISSUE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY VOTERS HAVE REJECTED A PROPOSED $127 MILLION DOLLAR SCHOOL BOND REFERENDUM.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING BASED ON THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS, THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S REFERENDUM WAS NOT APPROVED BY VOTERS.

THE DISTRICT SAYS WHILE THIS OUTCOME IS DISAPPOINTING, THEY REMAIN COMMITTED TO THEIR STUDENTS, STAFF, AND COMMUNITY.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT STATEMENT SAYS THE NEEDS IDENTIFIED IN THEIR FACILITIES PLAN REMAIN, AND THEY WILL TAKE TIME TO LISTEN, REFLECT, AND DETERMINE THE NEXT STEPS TOGETHER.

THEY SAY THEY WILL CONTINUE WORKING TO ENSURE SAFE, ACCESSIBLE, AND FUTURE-READY LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS FOR ALL.