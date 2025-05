SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL BOND BALLOTS DUE AT 5 P.M.

THIS IS THE FINAL DAY FOR SOUTH SIOUX CITY VOTERS TO RETURN THEIR BALLOTS IN THE 127-MILLION DOLLAR SCHOOL BOND ISSUE TO THE DAKOTA COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

DISTRICT SPOKESMAN LANCE SWANSON SAYS BALLOTS FOR THE MAIL-IN ONLY ELECTION ARE DUE AT 5 P.M. TODAY.:

THE BOND ISSUE WOULD FUND CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW K-4 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN THE WESTERN AREA OF TOWN SERVED BY COVINGTON AND LEWIS & CLARK SCHOOLS .

THE OTHER NEW SCHOOL WOULD BE A 5TH AND 6TH GRADE BUILDING AND EARLY CILDHOOD CENTER IN THE FLATWATER AREA.