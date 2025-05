SIOUX CITY COUNCIL REJECTS REMOVING TWO TRAFFIC SIGNALS

MONDAY AFTERNOON THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL REJECTED MOVING TWO TRAFFIC SIGNALS IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE CITY.

THE TWO TRAFFIC SIGNAL ARE LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTIONS OF 10TH STREET AND DOUGLAS STREET, AND THE OTHER AT MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AND PETERS AVENUE.

JOHN FLANNERY, REPRESENTING BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS AND THE CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY, SAID THE CHURCH AND NEARBY SCHOOLS ADAMANTLY OBJECTED TO THE REMOVAL OF THE TRAFFIC LIGHT AT 10TH AND DOUGLAS:

TLIGHT1 OC…… LUNCH EVERY DAY. :21

THE STUDY HE REFERRED TO WAS THE FISCAL YEAR 2023 ANNUAL TRAFFIC STUDY PROJECT.

MOST OF THE STUDENTS ARE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AGE, BUT HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL IS LOCATED A BLOCK AWAY.

HE SAYS 3500 PEOPLE WHO ATTEND MASS AT THE CATHEDRAL SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WOULD ALSO BE AFFECTED.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAID HE COULD NOT VOTE FOR THE REMOVAL OF THAT TRAFFIC SIGNAL:

TLIGHT2 OC……AN IMPORTANT PART. :17

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAID HE WOULD SUPPORT REMOVAL OF THE MORNINGSIDE AVENUE LIGHT:

TLIGHT3 OC….THE OTHER ONE. :15

WATTERS WAS THE ONLY YES VOTE WITH THE REST OF THE CITY COUNCIL VOTING DOWN THE REMOVAL OF EITHER TRAFFIC LIGHT BY A 4-1 MARGIN.