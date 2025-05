LOW WATER RELEASES INTO MISSOURI RIVER CONTINUE

THERE’S NOT A LOT OF WATER FLOWING DOWN THE MISSOURI RIVER COMAPRED TO AVERAGE YEARS.

THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS OVERSEEING THE RIVER SAYS APRIL RUNOFF IN THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN ABOVE SIOUX CITY WAS 1.4 MILLION ACRE-FEET.

THAT’S JUST 48% OF AVERAGE..

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS’ MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WATER MANAGEMENT DIVISION, SAYS “RUNOFF INTO THE RESERVOIR SYSTEM WAS BELOW AVERAGE FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL, AND RUNOFF WAS BELOW AVERAGE IN ALL REACHES.

REMUS SAYS DROUGHT OR ABNORMALLY DRY CONDITIONS ARE CURRENTLY PRESENT IN 75% OF THE BASIN, AND CONDITIONS HAVE WORSENED IN THE FORT PECK REACH AND PARTS OF THE GARRISON REACH IN THE LAST MONTH.

AS A RESULT, THE RUNOFF FORECAST WAS LOWERED BY NEARLY TWO MILLION ACRE FEET FROM LAST MONTH.

