Iconic IHSAA executive Bernie Saggau passes at 96

BOONE, Iowa – Bernie Saggau, the longest-tenured and most impactful executive director in the history of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, passed away Friday at 96 years old. Saggau’s iconic passion helped turn Iowa into a national leader for school activities during his IHSAA career from 1963 through 2005.

Bernie was born May 18, 1928 to parents Bernhard and Angie Saggau and was raised in Denison. A four-sport student-athlete with the Monarchs, he went on to attend and play multiple sports at Buena Vista College. Prior to arriving at the IHSAA in October 1963, Saggau worked as an Iowa teacher, coach, official, school administrator, and in private business.

He succeeded Lyle Quinn as executive in 1967 and immediately emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and using school activities to create engaged citizens. His extensive list of IHSAA achievements included the creation of the football playoffs (1972), making Iowa the first state to utilize the three-point shot in basketball (1982), prioritizing student-athlete health with wellness and substance abuse coordinator positions (1989) that launched the nation’s first wrestling weight management programs, and the addition and expansion of numerous sports and honors.

Saggau chaired the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee for eight years and served on the NFHS Football Rules Committee for 25 years, and spent time as NFHS board president in 1989-90. During his time at the IHSAA, he officiated NCAA Division I basketball and football and maintained a busy schedule with countless board appointments and public speaking engagements.

An inductee to the NFHS Hall of Fame in 1993, Saggau is one of two individuals ever to have received the NFHS American Tradition Award for significant contributions and service to activity programs. He is also the namesake of two major IHSAA awards: The annual Bernie Saggau Award for outstanding high school seniors at each member school – highlighting citizenship and athletics – and the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit (previously the Lyle Quinn Award of Merit) for individuals who have displayed leadership, service, and support of education-based activities that reflect the values of the IHSAA.

Saggau’s time at the IHSAA was chronicled by author Chuck Offenburger through the 2005 book, “Bernie Saggau & the Iowa Boys: A Centennial History of the Iowa High School Athletic Association” and is featured throughout the IHSAA’s online historical platform, Achieve.

Achieve was launched a digital version of the Iowa Hall of Pride, a museum in downtown Des Moines that Saggau was a visionary for from its conception in the 1990s. The Iowa Hall of Pride was a cornerstone to Iowa Events Center opening in 2005, intent on, “Educating the future, preserving the past, and celebrating accomplishments of all Iowans.”

Saggau split time living in Iowa and Arizona in recent years. His family will oversee arrangements and services once finalized.