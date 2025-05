FIREFIGHTER INJURED IN MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE

A SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTER SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING AT A HOUSE FIRE IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF SOUTH FAIRMOUNT STREET IN MORNINGSIDE.

WHEN FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED AROUND 7:50 A.M THEY FOUND LIGHT SMOKE COMING FROM THE SINGLE-STORY RESIDENTIAL HOME.

THE FIRE WAS LOCATED IN THE BASEMENT AND EXTINGUISHED.

ONE FIREFIGHTER FELL THROUGH THE FIRST FLOOR TO THE BASEMENT AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE FIREFIGHTER HAS SINCE BEEN DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

THERE WERE NO OCCUPANTS HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE, HOWEVER TWO DOGS AND A CAT LOCATED IN THE HOME WERE FOUND DECEASED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. THE HOME HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BY CITY OFFICIALS.