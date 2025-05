DRIVER OF MOTORCYCLE IN MAY 4TH FATAL ACCIDENT WITH S-U-V IDENTIFIED

THE DRIVER OF THE MOTORCYCLE THAT WAS INVOLVED IN A MAY 4TH ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 20 AND SOUTH LAKEPORT HAS DIED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CONFIRM THAT 27-YEAR-OLD OWEN TOPLIFF OF SIOUX CITY WAS THE DRIVER OF THE CYCLE THAT REAR ENDED AN S-U-V JUST BEFORE 11P.M. IN THE EASTBOUND SECTION OF HIGHWAY 20 AND THE SOUTH LAKEPORT EXIT ON MAY 4TH.

TOPLIFF LATER DIED AS A RESULT OF THE INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

A FEMALE PASSENGER, KELSEY KANABY, SUSTAINED SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE FEMALE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V WAS NOT INJURED.