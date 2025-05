BILL RESTRICTING EMINENT DOMAIN USE IN IOWA FOR PIPELINE PROJECT HEADED TO REYNOLDS’ DESK

THE IOWA SENATE HAS PASSED A BILL WITH NEW GUARDRAILS THAT WOULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR COMPANIES TO SEIZE PROPERTY FOR CARBON PIPELINES AND OTHER ENERGY-RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER IS AMONG 12 REPUBLICANS WHO BOYCOTTED VOTES ON THE STATE BUDGET IN ORDER TO FORCE A VOTE ON THE BILL, WHICH ALSO REQUIRES MORE INSURANCE FOR CARBON PIPELINES.

SOME REPUBLICANS VOTED AGAINST THE BILL LIKE SENATOR TIM KRAAYENBRINK OF FORT DODGE, WHO SAYS THE G-O-P GROUP THAT PUSHED FOR THE BILL REFUSED TO COMPROMISE AND IGNORED THE RIGHTS OF LANDOWNERS WHO WANT THE PIPELINE.

SENATOR TONY BISIGNANO OF DES MOINES DEFENDED THE DOZEN REPUBLICANS AND FELLOW DEMOCRATS WHO STRUCK A BIPARTISAN DEAL TO GET THE BILL PASSED.

SENATOR MIKE BOUSSELOT, A REPUBLICAN FROM ANKENY, CALLED THE HOUSE BILL A TROJAN HORSE. AND AN ATTACK ON INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXTREMISTS.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON, ONE OF THE REPUBLICANS WHO CRAFTED THE BILL IN THE IOWA HOUSE, NOTES BOUSSELOT WORKED FOR THE COMPANY THAT OWNS SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS, THE PIPELINE DEVELOPER:

YOU MAY REMEMBER IN THE LAST YEAR OR SO SEVERAL COUNTY BOARDS OF SUPERVISORS INCLUDING WOODBURY AND PLYMOUTH HAVE PASSED RESOLUTIONS SUPPORTING LOCAL LANDOWNERS WHO DO NOT WANT THE PIPELINE BUILT ON THEIR LAND ,AND SOUTH DAKOTA HAS REJECTED THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN IN THEIR STATE FOR THE PROJECT.

THE BILL NOW GOES TO GOVERNOR REYNOLDS, WHO HAS THE POWER TO SIGN OR VETO IT.

