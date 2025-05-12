Saddle Up for Bike to Work Day on May 16

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, SIMPCO, Siouxland District Health Department, Downtown Partners, and the City of Sioux City have partnered together again this year to host Bike to Work Day. Bike to Work Day, endorsed by the U.S. Department of Transportation and promoted by the League of American Bicyclists, is part of a national effort throughout the month of May to highlight the benefits of bicycling and to offer proof that it is feasible to leave the car at home for some commutes.

Trade your car for your bike for the Sioux City Metro Bike to Work Day on May 16th. If you can’t bike all the way from home, don’t worry, you can still participate. Bring your bike to work, unload it, ride some of our tri-state trails, and then stop by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for a complimentary breakfast, health & fitness vendors, and a chance to win prizes. Breakfast is hosted in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce parking lot from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM. Bike to Work Day t-shirts are available for purchase at the Siouxland Chamber for $10 and will be available at the event.