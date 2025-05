ROB SAND ANNOUNCES RUN TO BECOME IOWA’S GOVERNOR

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND, THE ONLY DEMOCRAT IN STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICE, HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING TO BECOME IOWA’S NEXT GOVERNOR IN 2026.

SAND, AN ATTORNEY AND FORMER PROSECUTOR IN THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE, HAS BEEN STATE AUDITOR SINCE 2019.

DURING AN INTERVIEW WITH RADIO IOWA, SAND SAID IT’S TIME FOR NEW LEADERSHIP IN THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE:

SAND CALLS THE STATE BUDGET REPUBLICANS HAVE DEVELOPED A TICKING FISCAL TIME BOMB BECAUSE IT RELIES ON WITHDRAWALS FROM THE STATE’S RESERVES.

SINCE KIM REYNOLDS TOOK OVER AS GOVERNOR IN MID-2017, SHE HAS SIGNED FIVE TAX CUTS INTO LAW.

SAND SAYS THE STATE’S CURRENT FLAT INCOME TAX IS OF TREMENDOUS BENEFIT TO THE WEALTHIEST PEOPLE IN IOWA.

SAND ALSO SAYS IT’S TIME TO TAX MARIJUANA AT THE SAME RATE ALCOHOL IS TAXED.

ILLINOIS COLLECTED NEARLY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS IN TAXES FROM MARIJUANA SALES LAST YEAR.

MISSOURI TOOK IN 241 MILLION DOLLARS IN TAX REVENUE DURING THE FIRST YEAR MARIJUANA WAS LEGALIZED IN THAT STATE.

SAND, WHO IS 42, GREW UP IN DECORAH AND EARNED A DEGREE IN POLITICAL SCIENCE FROM BROWN UNIVERSITY.

HE GOT HIS LAW DEGREE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

