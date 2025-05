MEMORIAL CEREMONY HONORS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT GATHERED WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS AT CITY HALL MONDAY AFTERNOON TO HONOR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE LINE OF DUTY.

ELEVEN MEMBERS OF OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY WERE HONORED WITH RIBBONS PLACED ON WREATHS IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS.

COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN READ THE NAMES OF MEMBERS OF HIS DEPARTMENT THAT MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN SERVING OUR COMMUNITY:

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER JOINED SHEEHAN IN READING NAMES OF FALLEN OFFICERS:

THE 11 NAMES ARE PERMANENTLY ENGRAVED ON THE LAW MEMORIAL MONUMENT LOCATED BETWEEN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND CITY HALL.

SHERIFF SHEEHAN SAYS NATIONALLY, 25 LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES SERVING IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2025:

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS OUR CITIZENS HAVE A GREAT RELATIONSHIP WITH OFFICERS AND DEPUTIES BECAUSE OF ACTIVITIES WITH THEM AT LOCAL SCHOOLS AND EVENTS AND THANKS TO ORGANIZATIONS SUCH AS UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY:

THE LOCAL FALLEN REMEMBERED MONDAY WERE POLICE OFFICERS, WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES AND LOCAL MEMBERS OF THE FBI AND COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.