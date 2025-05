“MAKE IT CLICK” CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY IN NEBRASKA

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES HAVE LAUNCHED THE 2025 “MAKE IT CLICK” CAMPAIGN FROM NOW THROUGH JUNE 1ST TO INCREASE SEAT BELT USE.

2024 WAS THE DEADLIEST YEAR ON NEBRASKA ROADS IN NEARLY TWO DECADES WITH 251 FATALITIES.

THE 2024 “MAKE IT CLICK” CAMPAIGN SAW 46 LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ISSUE A TOTAL OF 3,921 CITATIONS ACROSS THE STATE.

67 PERCENT OF PEOPLE INVOLVED IN FATAL CRASHES WERE NOT WEARING SEAT BELTS LAST YEAR .