LOCAL LETTER CARRIERS COLLECT OVER 8 TONS OF FOOD

THE TOTAL IS IN.

SIOUXLAND LETTER CARRIERS COLLECTED 16,652 POUNDS OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS THIS PAST WEEKEND TO BENEFIT THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND’S “STAMP OUT HUNGER” FOOD DRIVE.

THE 33RD ANNUAL NATIONAL “STAMP OUT HUNGER” EFFORT IS THE COUNTRY’S LARGEST ONE-DAY FOOD DRIVE, PROVIDING RESIDENTS WITH AN EASY WAY TO DONATE FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED.

POSTAL SERVICE CUSTOMERS LEFT THEIR DONATIONS OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX TO BE COLLECTED BY LETTER CARRIERS ON THEIR POSTAL ROUTES.

TWENTY-FIVE VOLUNTEERS CAME TO SORT AND PACK BOXES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE LOCAL FOOD BANK’S AGENCIES THROUGHOUT THEIR 11-COUNTY SERVICE AREA.