Le Mars Invests in New Housing Developments

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars City Council approved a pair of development agreements with the Schuster Company on Tuesday, May 6. Le Mars will see a new park constructed and 20th Street SE paved. The cost for infrastructure improvements is estimated at $439,376.25 for the Fourth Addition, and $415,144.75 for the Fifth Addition. The city is considering contributing to the cost of the paving, but has not made a final decision.

The Dogwood Fourth Addition will add 31 single-family residential lots. The Fifth Addition will be 22 lots for multi-family homes intended for people 55 and older. Both developments are located south of 18th Street SE and First, Second and Third Avenues SE, and west of Fourth Avenue SE.

Public hearings to rezone the properties from agricultural development to medium-density residential will be held at the start of the Tuesday, May 20, council meeting, which starts at noon at the City Hall Council Chambers.