FEENSTRA FILES PAPERWORK TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS FILED PAPERWORK TO BEGIN RAISING MONEY TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF THE STATE.

THE HULL IOWA REPUBLICAN FILED A STATEMENT OF ORGANIZATION WITH THE IOWA CAMPAIGN AND ETHICS BOARD SHORTLY BEFORE NOON MONDAY.

FEENSTRA IS SERVING HIS 3RD TERM IN CONGRESS AND IF ELECTED, WOULD SUCCEED GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, WHO IS RETIRING AT THE END OF THIS CURRENT TERM.

HE HAS NOT YET MADE AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR.

HIS FILING MAKES HIM ELIGIBLE TO BEGIN RAISING MONEY FOR A CAMPAIGN RUN.

KSCJ/KLEM FILE PHOTO