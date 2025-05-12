CMBA Architects Acquires Levi Architecture

Sioux City, IA ­– CMBA Architects, a Sioux City-based architectural firm, today announced the acquisition of Levi Architecture, a rapidly growing firm recognized for its synergy-driven design approach. Together, CMBA and Levi Architecture will collaborate to deliver innovative architectural solutions throughout eastern Iowa, serving a diverse range of industries and sectors.

“CMBA Architects is proud to partner with Levi Architecture to continue to deliver successful results for our clients,” said Brian Crichton, president and CEO of CMBA. “We’re looking forward to incorporating Levi’s expertise in innovative architecture into our work. With this acquisition, we’ll be able to reach a wider market and better support our eastern Iowa clients.”

Founded in 2005, Levi Architecture prides itself on a collaborative design approach and diverse portfolio spanning multiple industries and project scales – including healthcare and civic developments, areas also served by CMBA Architects.

“Levi Architecture is honored to join forces with CMBA Architects,” said Dan Levi, founder and principal architect at Levi Architecture. “Collaboration has always been at the heart of our practice, and this partnership represents the opportunity to continue to grow and innovate while staying true to our synergy-driven values.”