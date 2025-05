BOTH DRIVERS INJURED IN COLLISION OF SEMI & PICKUP

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED MONDAY MORNING AFTER A SEMI AND A PICK UP TRUCK COLLIDED AT THE INTERSECTION OF VIRGINIA STREET AND THE I-29 NORTHBOUND ON RAMP OFF OF GORDON DRIVE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 7:15 A.M. AND ONE OF THE DRIVERS SUFFERED SERIOUS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

WITNESSES TOLD POLICE THAT THE PETERBUILT SEMI WAS HEADING WEST ON THE I-29 ON RAMP AND COLLIDED WITH THE DODGE RAM PICKUP THAT WAS NORTHBOUND ON VIRGINIA STREET.

POLICE SAY IT APPEARS THAT THE PICKUP RAN THE RED LIGHT ON VIRGINIA STREET.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE TAKEN TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL TO BE TREATED FOR THEIR INJURIES.

UPDATED 2:40 PM

——————————————

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED THIS (MONDAY) MORNING AFTER A SEMI AND A PICK UP TRUCK COLLIDED IN THE AREA OF VIRGINIA STREET/I-29 AND GORDON DRIVE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT MARK HUBERTY SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 7:15 A.M. AND ONE PERSON SUFFERED SERIOUS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INTERSECTION WAS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED FOR A FEW HOURS FOLLOWING THE CRASH WHILE OFFICERS

CONDUCTED THEIR INVESTIGATION.

DRIVERS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THAT AREA THROUGH THE MORNING.ARE EXPECTED THIS MORNING

Iowa DOT Traffic Camera photo