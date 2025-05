LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL CEREMONY TO BE HELD

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WILL CONDUCT A MEMORIAL CEREMONY AT NOON MONDAY IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS IN CITY HALL.

THE CEREMONY WILL RECOGNIZE AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHOSE LIVES WERE LOST IN THE LINE OF DUTY.

ELEVEN MEMBERS OF OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE HONORED AND REMEMBERED IN THE CEREMONIES.

THEIR NAMES ARE ENGRAVED ON THE LAW MEMORIAL MONUMENT LOCATED BETWEEN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND CITY HALL.

A RIBBON WILL BE PLACED ON A WREATH TO PAY TRIBUTE TO EACH OF THE LOCAL FALLEN WHO WERE POLICE OFFICERS, WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES AND MEMBERS OF THE FBI AND COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.