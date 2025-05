BRIAR CLIFF HOSTS 2025 COMMENCEMENT

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HOSTED ITS 94TH COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY SATURDAY, AT THE SIOUX CITY ORPHEUM THEATER.

THE CEREMONY HONORED THE UNIVERSITY’S 2025 CANDIDATES FOR UNDERGRADUATE, MASTER’S, AND DOCTORATE DEGREES.

THE CLASS OF 2025 INCLUDED 233 CANDIDATES.

BRIAR CLIFF PRESIDENT DR. MATTHEW DRAUD SAID, “AS THESE GRADUATES LEAVE BRIAR CLIFF, THEY CARRY WITH THEM NOT ONLY A DEGREE, BUT A DEEPER SENSE OF PURPOSE, SERVICE, AND COMMUNITY”.

HE STATED “WE ARE PROUD OF WHO THEY’VE BECOME AND EVEN MORE EXCITED TO SEE HOW THEY’LL SHAPE THE WORLD.”