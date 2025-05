SIOUX CITY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG CHARGE

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT TO A DRUG RELATED CHARGE.

29-YEAR-OLD ALEXANDER SUMMERS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX CITY TO CONSPIRING TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

SUMMERS ADMITTED THAT IN 2023, HE AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE METH IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

SPECIFICALLY, ON ONE OCCASION, SUMMERS DISTRIBUTED OVER 400 GRAMS OF PURE METH TO AN INDIVIDUAL COOPERATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

HE FURTHER ADMITTED TO METH TRAFFICKING AND ASSISTING ANOTHER IN METH TRAFFICKING IN EXCHANGE FOR A PLACE TO LIVE IN SIOUX CITY.

SENTENCING BEFORE U.S. DISTRICT COURT JUDGE LEONARD T. STRAND WILL BE SET AFTER A PRESENTENCE REPORT IS PREPARED.

SUMMERS REMAINS IN CUSTODY OF THE U.S. MARSHALS AND FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 10 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT.