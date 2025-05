POSTAL CARRIERS TO COLLECT FOOD BANK DONATIONS SATURDAY

THE 33RD ANNUAL STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE WILL BE SATURDAY.

LOCAL LETTER CARRIERS WILL COLLECT DONATIONS OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS TO BE BROUGHT BACK AND SORTED BY VOLUNTEERS AT THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.

IT’S AN EASY WAY TO DONATE FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED BY JUST PLACING IT AT YOUR MAILBOX TO BE PICKED UP BY YOUR POSTAL CARRIER.

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND’S MOST REQUESTED NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS INCLUDE: CEREAL, SOUP, CANNED MEAT, PEANUT BUTTER, CANNED FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.

THE FOOD IS THEN TRANSPORTED TO FOOD BANKS AND SORTED TO BE DISTRIBUTED AS A NATIONAL EFFORT TO END FOOD INSECURITY.