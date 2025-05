IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES ON LAWSUIT VS SECRETARY OF STATE PATE

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IN A LAWSUIT BROUGHT AGAINST HIM BY THE LEAGUE OF UNITED LATIN AMERICAN CITIZENS OF IOWA WANTING VOTING MATERIALS PRINTED IN

LANGUAGES OTHER THAN ENGLISH.

THE HIGH COURT CONCLUDED THAT THE LEAGUE HAD NOT ASSERTED A LEGALLY COGNIZABLE INJURY CAPABLE OF JUDICIAL REDRESS, AND THAT THEY LACKED STANDING TO BRING THE LAWSUIT.

THE DECISION REVERSED AN EARLIER JUDGMENT BY A DISTRICT COURT INVOLVING A PERMANENT INJUNCTION AND DECLARATORY JUDGMENT ENTERED IN 2008 IN A DIFFERENT CASE IN WHICH THE LEAGUE WAS NOT A PARTY.

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE RULING AFFIRMS EFFORTS TO ADMINISTER IOWA ELECTION LAWS SECURELY, FAIRLY, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE AND FEDERAL LAWS:

PATECASE OC……ELIGIBLE IOWA VOTERS. :10

HE SAYS THE RULING PROVIDES IMPORTANT CLARITY FOR HIS OFFICE AND ELECTION OFFICIALS ACROSS THE STATE, ENSURING THEY CAN CONTINUE TO ADMINISTER ELECTIONS WITH CONSISTENCY, TRANSPARENCY, INTEGRITY, AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE OF LAW.